Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 20 Days SMA touches -2.90%: The odds favor the bear

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) on April 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $28.68, soaring 3.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.565 and dropped to $28.51 before settling in for the closing price of $28.57. Within the past 52 weeks, SNV’s price has moved between $27.08 and $48.60.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 12.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 1.00%. With a float of $143.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.47 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5027 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Synovus Financial Corp. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 84,422. In this transaction EVP, Corp. & Inv. Banking of this company sold 1,947 shares at a rate of $43.36, taking the stock ownership to the 9,314 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s EVP and General Counsel sold 663 for $43.80, making the entire transaction worth $29,039. This insider now owns 5,090 shares in total.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.36) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +30.49 while generating a return on equity of 15.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 14.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Trading Performance Indicators

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.95, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.71 million, its volume of 1.82 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, Synovus Financial Corp.’s (SNV) raw stochastic average was set at 13.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.83 in the near term. At $30.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.72.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.17 billion based on 146,045K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,485 M and income totals 757,900 K. The company made 757,090 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 205,770 K in sales during its previous quarter.