Teck Resources Limited (TECK) 20 Days SMA touches 20.21%: The odds favor the bear

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $42.40, up 4.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.29 and dropped to $42.20 before settling in for the closing price of $42.23. Over the past 52 weeks, TECK has traded in a range of $24.47-$46.43.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 7.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 32.00%. With a float of $504.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $512.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Teck Resources Limited is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 73.50%.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.3 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.2) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.43% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Teck Resources Limited’s (TECK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.62, a number that is poised to hit 1.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teck Resources Limited (TECK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.51 million, its volume of 10.62 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.90.

During the past 100 days, Teck Resources Limited’s (TECK) raw stochastic average was set at 81.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $44.77 in the near term. At $45.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $46.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.59.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 21.89 billion has total of 506,421K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 13,319 M in contrast with the sum of 2,551 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,237 M and last quarter income was 148,690 K.