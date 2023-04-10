TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) soared 6.30 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $0.9208, up 6.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.00 and dropped to $0.88 before settling in for the closing price of $0.94. Over the past 52 weeks, WULF has traded in a range of $0.54-$8.16.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -141.50%. With a float of $48.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.84 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -18.07, operating margin of -279.74, and the pretax margin is -468.82.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of TeraWulf Inc. is 11.60%, while institutional ownership is 6.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 2,500,001. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 317,259 shares at a rate of $7.88, taking the stock ownership to the 654,706 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 158,629 for $7.88, making the entire transaction worth $1,249,997. This insider now owns 10,981,382 shares in total.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -575.04 while generating a return on equity of -71.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -141.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TeraWulf Inc.’s (WULF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) saw its 5-day average volume 3.14 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, TeraWulf Inc.’s (WULF) raw stochastic average was set at 61.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 174.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7369, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0617. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0393 in the near term. At $1.0797, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1593. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9193, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8397. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7993.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 175.10 million has total of 186,269K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,030 K in contrast with the sum of -90,790 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,567 K and last quarter income was -24,951 K.