Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,670 M

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $175.97, up 0.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $179.23 and dropped to $174.57 before settling in for the closing price of $177.20. Over the past 52 weeks, TXN has traded in a range of $144.46-$186.30.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 6.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 13.80%. With a float of $905.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $907.00 million.

In an organization with 33000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.76, operating margin of +51.91, and the pretax margin is +50.09.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Texas Instruments Incorporated is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 86.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 13, was worth 212,003. In this transaction Sr. Vice President of this company sold 1,200 shares at a rate of $176.67, taking the stock ownership to the 30,357 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s Director sold 3,068 for $181.69, making the entire transaction worth $557,425. This insider now owns 11,773 shares in total.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.98) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +43.48 while generating a return on equity of 62.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 20.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (TXN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 98.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.40, a number that is poised to hit 1.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.66 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.18.

During the past 100 days, Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (TXN) raw stochastic average was set at 67.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $176.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $169.67. However, in the short run, Texas Instruments Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $180.04. Second resistance stands at $181.97. The third major resistance level sits at $184.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $175.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $172.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $170.72.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 160.78 billion has total of 906,206K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20,028 M in contrast with the sum of 8,749 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,670 M and last quarter income was 1,962 M.