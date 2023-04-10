Search
Steve Mayer
The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 10.64% last month.

On April 06, 2023, The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) opened at $151.865, higher 0.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $152.96 and dropped to $151.4168 before settling in for the closing price of $151.26. Price fluctuations for PG have ranged from $122.18 to $164.90 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 4.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 5.60% at the time writing. With a float of $2.36 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.37 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 106000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.65, operating margin of +22.34, and the pretax margin is +22.44.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Procter & Gamble Company is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 65.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 734,642. In this transaction CEO – Beauty of this company sold 5,349 shares at a rate of $137.34, taking the stock ownership to the 34,150 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO sold 2,151 for $137.34, making the entire transaction worth $295,422. This insider now owns 226,748 shares in total.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.59) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +18.38 while generating a return on equity of 31.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.42% during the next five years compared to 9.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Procter & Gamble Company (PG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 62.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.69, a number that is poised to hit 1.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

The latest stats from [The Procter & Gamble Company, PG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.32 million was inferior to 6.83 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.01.

During the past 100 days, The Procter & Gamble Company’s (PG) raw stochastic average was set at 86.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 14.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $141.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $141.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $152.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $153.74. The third major resistance level sits at $154.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $151.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $150.66. The third support level lies at $149.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) Key Stats

There are currently 2,359,144K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 356.84 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 80,187 M according to its annual income of 14,742 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 20,773 M and its income totaled 3,933 M.

