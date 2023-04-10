The Southern Company (SO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 29,279 M

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $71.91, up 1.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.55 and dropped to $71.67 before settling in for the closing price of $71.50. Over the past 52 weeks, SO has traded in a range of $58.85-$80.57.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 4.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 45.50%. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 27700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.14, operating margin of +19.33, and the pretax margin is +14.42.

The Southern Company (SO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of The Southern Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 63.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 100,143. In this transaction EVP and CIO of this company sold 1,601 shares at a rate of $62.55, taking the stock ownership to the 75,681 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s EVP & CCCS Officer sold 1,282 for $66.60, making the entire transaction worth $85,381. This insider now owns 27,512 shares in total.

The Southern Company (SO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.33) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +12.07 while generating a return on equity of 12.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.30% during the next five years compared to 41.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Southern Company’s (SO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Southern Company (SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) saw its 5-day average volume 4.32 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.43.

During the past 100 days, The Southern Company’s (SO) raw stochastic average was set at 83.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $72.68 in the near term. At $73.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $73.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $71.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $70.92.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 77.86 billion has total of 1,088,908K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 29,279 M in contrast with the sum of 3,535 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,047 M and last quarter income was -87,000 K.