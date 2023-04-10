TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) kicked off at the price of $11.49: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On April 06, 2023, TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) opened at $12.14, lower -5.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.14 and dropped to $11.41 before settling in for the closing price of $12.14. Price fluctuations for TPIC have ranged from $8.46 to $25.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 9.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.00% at the time writing. With a float of $40.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.83, operating margin of -1.30, and the pretax margin is -1.70.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TPI Composites Inc. is 2.66%, while institutional ownership is 93.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 74,710,392. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 3,963,416 shares at a rate of $18.85, taking the stock ownership to the 12,263 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 3,963,416 for $18.85, making the entire transaction worth $74,710,392. This insider now owns 12,263 shares in total.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.28) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -3.65 while generating a return on equity of -15.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC)

Looking closely at TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.97 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, TPI Composites Inc.’s (TPIC) raw stochastic average was set at 45.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.00. However, in the short run, TPI Composites Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.95. Second resistance stands at $12.41. The third major resistance level sits at $12.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.49.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) Key Stats

There are currently 42,210K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 512.45 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,523 M according to its annual income of -65,310 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 226,230 K and its income totaled -42,530 K.