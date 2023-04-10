TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -13.51% last month.

April 06, 2023, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) trading session started at the price of $0.41, that was -14.90% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.41 and dropped to $0.3502 before settling in for the closing price of $0.43. A 52-week range for RNAZ has been $0.28 – $3.08.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -66.70%. With a float of $8.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.98 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19 workers is very important to gauge.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward TransCode Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. is 6.90%, while institutional ownership is 15.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 23,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.15, taking the stock ownership to the 893,114 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 12,000 for $1.27, making the entire transaction worth $15,240. This insider now owns 139,377 shares in total.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.38) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -66.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.35 and is forecasted to reach -0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ)

The latest stats from [TransCode Therapeutics Inc., RNAZ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.95 million was superior to 1.77 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, TransCode Therapeutics Inc.’s (RNAZ) raw stochastic average was set at 10.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 141.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 222.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4726, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8373. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4033. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4365. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4631. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3435, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3169. The third support level lies at $0.2837 if the price breaches the second support level.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Key Stats

There are 15,824K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.90 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -17,570 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -5,134 K.