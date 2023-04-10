Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -11.94%

On April 06, 2023, Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) opened at $0.2414, lower -4.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.277 and dropped to $0.229 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. Price fluctuations for TRKA have ranged from $0.09 to $1.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 191.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -95.00% at the time writing. With a float of $308.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $344.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 58 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.63, operating margin of -17.26, and the pretax margin is -33.21.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Troika Media Group Inc. is 15.60%, while institutional ownership is 7.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 398,050. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $0.80, taking the stock ownership to the 10,591,710 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 9,082 for $0.93, making the entire transaction worth $8,491. This insider now owns 10,091,710 shares in total.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -33.24 while generating a return on equity of -265.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 282.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA)

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) saw its 5-day average volume 52.08 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 84.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Troika Media Group Inc.’s (TRKA) raw stochastic average was set at 15.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 235.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 214.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2718, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3872. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2657 in the near term. At $0.2953, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3137. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2177, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1993. The third support level lies at $0.1697 if the price breaches the second support level.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Key Stats

There are currently 67,831K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 84.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 116,410 K according to its annual income of -38,690 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 68,101 K and its income totaled -10,854 K.