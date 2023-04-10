Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 54,240 K

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $13.38, up 3.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.0293 and dropped to $13.11 before settling in for the closing price of $13.38. Over the past 52 weeks, TWST has traded in a range of $13.11-$58.76.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 80.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -28.30%. With a float of $56.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.44 million.

In an organization with 989 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 45,820. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,732 shares at a rate of $26.45, taking the stock ownership to the 11,340 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 09, when Company’s Director sold 1,732 for $26.45, making the entire transaction worth $45,820. This insider now owns 11,616 shares in total.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.13) by $0.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Twist Bioscience Corporation’s (TWST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.85, a number that is poised to hit -1.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.55 million. That was better than the volume of 1.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, Twist Bioscience Corporation’s (TWST) raw stochastic average was set at 2.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.14. However, in the short run, Twist Bioscience Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.19. Second resistance stands at $14.57. The third major resistance level sits at $15.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.35.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 760.79 million has total of 56,858K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 203,570 K in contrast with the sum of -217,860 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 54,240 K and last quarter income was -41,820 K.