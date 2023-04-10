Under Armour Inc. (UA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -2.51% last month.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) on April 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.10, plunging -0.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.19 and dropped to $7.96 before settling in for the closing price of $8.17. Within the past 52 weeks, UA’s price has moved between $5.74 and $15.71.

With a float of $182.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $220.43 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.58, operating margin of +9.62, and the pretax margin is +6.87.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Manufacturing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Under Armour Inc. is 16.76%, while institutional ownership is 68.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 650,689. In this transaction Chief Administrative Officer of this company sold 69,823 shares at a rate of $9.32, taking the stock ownership to the 260,291 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $9.60, making the entire transaction worth $240,085. This insider now owns 50,000 shares in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +6.33 while generating a return on equity of 19.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.80% during the next five years compared to -2.47% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Trading Performance Indicators

Under Armour Inc. (UA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UA)

The latest stats from [Under Armour Inc., UA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.5 million was inferior to 2.99 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Under Armour Inc.’s (UA) raw stochastic average was set at 25.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.33. The third major resistance level sits at $8.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.87. The third support level lies at $7.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.82 billion based on 443,589K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,683 M and income totals 360,060 K. The company made 1,582 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 121,620 K in sales during its previous quarter.