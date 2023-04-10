Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) kicked off at the price of $0.11: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) on April 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.1064, soaring 0.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.115 and dropped to $0.1057 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. Within the past 52 weeks, VERB’s price has moved between $0.10 and $0.89.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 31.50%. With a float of $101.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 107 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.27, operating margin of -320.33, and the pretax margin is -327.68.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Verb Technology Company Inc. is 7.70%, while institutional ownership is 6.50%.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -327.69 while generating a return on equity of -286.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Trading Performance Indicators

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)

Looking closely at Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.41 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s (VERB) raw stochastic average was set at 1.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 166.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1464, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3209. However, in the short run, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1147. Second resistance stands at $0.1195. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1240. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1054, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1009. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0961.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.69 million based on 152,952K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,520 K and income totals -34,490 K. The company made 2,187 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -8,028 K in sales during its previous quarter.