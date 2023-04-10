Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) posted a -3.75% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on April 06, 2023, with Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) stock priced at $16.32, up 2.21% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.71 and dropped to $15.97 before settling in for the closing price of $16.32. VKTX’s price has ranged from $2.02 to $18.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -25.80%. With a float of $67.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.58 million.

The firm has a total of 21 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 6.05%, while institutional ownership is 35.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 556,398. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 30,911 shares at a rate of $18.00, taking the stock ownership to the 147,778 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s President & CEO sold 22,000 for $17.85, making the entire transaction worth $392,700. This insider now owns 2,232,963 shares in total.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.26 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -39.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.00% during the next five years compared to -2.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Viking Therapeutics Inc., VKTX], we can find that recorded value of 5.25 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s (VKTX) raw stochastic average was set at 90.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 245.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 138.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.19. The third major resistance level sits at $17.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.46.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.60 billion, the company has a total of 78,419K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -68,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -19,559 K.