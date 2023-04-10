Wallbox N.V. (WBX) is -28.63% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on April 06, 2023, with Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) stock priced at $3.93, down -6.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.0199 and dropped to $3.61 before settling in for the closing price of $3.92. WBX’s price has ranged from $3.14 to $12.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 80.60%. With a float of $36.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1267 employees.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Wallbox N.V. is 70.27%, while institutional ownership is 12.00%.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Wallbox N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42 and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.6 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Wallbox N.V.’s (WBX) raw stochastic average was set at 15.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.92 in the near term. At $4.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.36. The third support level lies at $3.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 675.79 million, the company has a total of 161,410K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 84,680 K while annual income is -264,750 K.