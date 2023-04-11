$1.68M in average volume shows that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on April 10, 2023, with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) stock priced at $7.04, down -0.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.11 and dropped to $7.01 before settling in for the closing price of $7.12. BBVA’s price has ranged from $3.93 to $7.93 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 1.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 57.40%. With a float of $5.88 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.02 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 115675 employees.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is 7.90%, while institutional ownership is 3.10%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.24 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +13.44 while generating a return on equity of 13.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.10% during the next five years compared to 15.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.08 and is forecasted to reach 1.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)

Looking closely at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.43 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s (BBVA) raw stochastic average was set at 66.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.67. However, in the short run, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.14. Second resistance stands at $7.17. The third major resistance level sits at $7.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.94.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 42.35 billion, the company has a total of 6,386,668K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 26,223 M while annual income is 6,976 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,573 M while its latest quarter income was 1,322 M.