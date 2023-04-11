$103.73K in average volume shows that AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on April 10, 2023, with AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) stock priced at $12.90, down -21.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.00 and dropped to $11.0201 before settling in for the closing price of $14.37. AUDC’s price has ranged from $13.86 to $25.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -12.20%. With a float of $23.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.64 million.

The firm has a total of 885 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.97, operating margin of +11.38, and the pretax margin is +12.43.

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of AudioCodes Ltd. is 40.50%, while institutional ownership is 47.30%.

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.36 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.35 while generating a return on equity of 14.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.70% during the next five years compared to 47.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AudioCodes Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AudioCodes Ltd., AUDC], we can find that recorded value of 0.4 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, AudioCodes Ltd.’s (AUDC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.76. The third major resistance level sits at $14.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.57.

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 352.42 million, the company has a total of 31,636K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 275,090 K while annual income is 28,470 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 70,660 K while its latest quarter income was 7,550 K.