11.01% volatility in Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Thursday, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) trading session started at the price of On Thursday, that was 5.25% jump from the session before, before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. A 52-week range for MMAT has been $0.40 – $2.34.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 78.00% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 38.30%. With a float of $267.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $363.42 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 239 employees.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Meta Materials Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Meta Materials Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 11,626. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 18,454 shares at a rate of $0.63, taking the stock ownership to the 21,103 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 17,372 for $0.63, making the entire transaction worth $10,944. This insider now owns 14,274 shares in total.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) saw its 5-day average volume 12.9 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 136.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 119.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6540, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9925. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4386 in the near term. At $0.4524, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4710. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4062, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3876. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3738.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Key Stats

There are 382,153K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 154.09 million. As of now, sales total 10,200 K while income totals -79,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,450 K while its last quarter net income were -15,210 K.