Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

-12.37% percent quarterly performance for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) is not indicative of the underlying story

Company News

A new trading day began on Monday, with Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) stock price down -1.95% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $6.65. RXRX’s price has ranged from $4.92 to $14.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 8.30%. With a float of $149.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $185.78 million.

The firm has a total of 500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 68.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 06, was worth 265,672. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $6.64, taking the stock ownership to the 906,710 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 05, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 13,327 for $6.46, making the entire transaction worth $86,038. This insider now owns 946,710 shares in total.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 30.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., RXRX], we can find that recorded value of 0.98 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RXRX) raw stochastic average was set at 2.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.75. The third major resistance level sits at $6.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.18.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.21 billion, the company has a total of 191,233K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 39,840 K while annual income is -239,480 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,680 K while its latest quarter income was -57,490 K.

