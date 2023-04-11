12.77% volatility in Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) last month: This is a red flag warning

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) kicked off on April 10, 2023, at the price of $0.255, up 1.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.26 and dropped to $0.242 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. Over the past 52 weeks, HLGN has traded in a range of $0.19-$5.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 0.10%. With a float of $157.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.28 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 220 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -30.46, operating margin of -1114.76, and the pretax margin is -1040.04.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Heliogen Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 51.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 06, was worth 159,103. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 641,027 shares at a rate of $0.25, taking the stock ownership to the 25,672,374 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 05, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 385,024 for $0.24, making the entire transaction worth $94,177. This insider now owns 25,031,347 shares in total.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -1032.65 while generating a return on equity of -84.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Heliogen Inc.’s (HLGN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Heliogen Inc. (HLGN)

The latest stats from [Heliogen Inc., HLGN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.99 million was inferior to 2.63 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Heliogen Inc.’s (HLGN) raw stochastic average was set at 6.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 139.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 143.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3443, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3428. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2621. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2701. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2801. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2441, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2341. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2261.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 49.33 million has total of 190,354K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 13,750 K in contrast with the sum of -142,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,720 K and last quarter income was -34,990 K.