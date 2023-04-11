$2.02M in average volume shows that D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is heading in the right direction

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) kicked off on April 10, 2023, at the price of $0.81, up 10.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.87 and dropped to $0.7905 before settling in for the closing price of $0.77. Over the past 52 weeks, QBTS has traded in a range of $0.49-$13.23.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -214.80%. With a float of $60.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 190 employees.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of D-Wave Quantum Inc. is 35.20%, while institutional ownership is 62.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 63,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $2.55, taking the stock ownership to the 54,021 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 630 for $6.22, making the entire transaction worth $3,916. This insider now owns 7,939,776 shares in total.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of 9.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -214.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s (QBTS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

Looking closely at D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.15 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s (QBTS) raw stochastic average was set at 15.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 126.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 119.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8832. Second resistance stands at $0.9164. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9627. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8037, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7574. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7242.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 88.66 million has total of 111,506K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,279 K in contrast with the sum of 24,250 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,695 K and last quarter income was -13,053 K.