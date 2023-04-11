2.46% volatility in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) last month: This is a red flag warning

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) on April 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $68.51, soaring 0.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.90 and dropped to $68.35 before settling in for the closing price of $69.13. Within the past 52 weeks, LYV’s price has moved between $64.25 and $114.84.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 11.50% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 120.90%. With a float of $155.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.87 million.

In an organization with 12800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.34, operating margin of +4.20, and the pretax margin is +3.03.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Entertainment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 71.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 1,006,867. In this transaction Director of this company bought 13,740 shares at a rate of $73.28, taking the stock ownership to the 13,740 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 23, when Company’s President & CEO sold 78,000 for $74.41, making the entire transaction worth $5,804,024. This insider now owns 3,799,273 shares in total.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.92) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +0.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Trading Performance Indicators

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.31 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.02 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.73.

During the past 100 days, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s (LYV) raw stochastic average was set at 29.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $79.00. However, in the short run, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $70.30. Second resistance stands at $70.88. The third major resistance level sits at $71.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $67.20.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.07 billion based on 231,591K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 16,681 M and income totals 149,220 K. The company made 4,291 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -323,040 K in sales during its previous quarter.