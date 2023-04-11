$2.67M in average volume shows that agilon health inc. (AGL) is heading in the right direction

April 10, 2023, agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) trading session started at the price of $26.03, that was 2.68% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.87 and dropped to $25.77 before settling in for the closing price of $26.14. A 52-week range for AGL has been $14.82 – $29.44.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 75.90%. With a float of $407.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $412.15 million.

In an organization with 747 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.64, operating margin of -4.36, and the pretax margin is -3.90.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward agilon health inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 2,792,379. In this transaction Chief Strategy & Dev. Officer of this company sold 97,290 shares at a rate of $28.70, taking the stock ownership to the 276,729 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s Chief Strategy & Dev. Officer sold 22,710 for $28.71, making the entire transaction worth $651,911. This insider now owns 276,729 shares in total.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -3.95 while generating a return on equity of -10.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what agilon health inc. (AGL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of agilon health inc. (AGL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.97 million. That was better than the volume of 2.62 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, agilon health inc.’s (AGL) raw stochastic average was set at 81.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.82. However, in the short run, agilon health inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.22. Second resistance stands at $27.59. The third major resistance level sits at $28.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.39. The third support level lies at $25.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Key Stats

There are 413,119K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.97 billion. As of now, sales total 2,708 M while income totals -106,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 689,770 K while its last quarter net income were -56,470 K.