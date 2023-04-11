2.87% volatility in Teradyne Inc. (TER) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on Monday, with Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) stock price up 2.33% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $100.39. TER’s price has ranged from $67.81 to $117.42 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 8.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -23.70%. With a float of $154.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.76 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6500 workers is very important to gauge.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 279,753. In this transaction President, LitePoint Corp. of this company sold 2,710 shares at a rate of $103.23, taking the stock ownership to the 51,467 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director sold 750 for $103.23, making the entire transaction worth $77,422. This insider now owns 18,237 shares in total.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.67% during the next five years compared to 14.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Teradyne Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teradyne Inc. (TER)

The latest stats from [Teradyne Inc., TER] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.51 million was inferior to 1.63 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.14.

During the past 100 days, Teradyne Inc.’s (TER) raw stochastic average was set at 67.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $104.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $104.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $105.28. The third major resistance level sits at $107.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $100.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $97.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $96.46.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.13 billion, the company has a total of 155,756K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,155 M while annual income is 715,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 731,840 K while its latest quarter income was 172,300 K.