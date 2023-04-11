Search
admin
admin

$29.40M in average volume shows that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) is heading in the right direction

Top Picks

A new trading day began on April 10, 2023, with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) stock priced at $1.50, up 1.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.54 and dropped to $1.50 before settling in for the closing price of $1.49. APE’s price has ranged from $0.65 to $10.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

With a float of $936.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $937.94 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2787 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.07, operating margin of -9.90, and the pretax margin is -24.83.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is 0.17%, while institutional ownership is 25.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 05, was worth 1,694,254. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,008,385 shares at a rate of $1.68, taking the stock ownership to the 161,088,543 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 10,050,000 for $1.68, making the entire transaction worth $16,856,000. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -24.89.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49

Technical Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) saw its 5-day average volume 39.99 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 28.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (APE) raw stochastic average was set at 31.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 156.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Key Stats

Currently, annual sales are 3,911 M while annual income is -973,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 990,900 K while its latest quarter income was -287,700 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Wabash National Corporation (WNC) performance over the last week is recorded -10.21%

Steve Mayer -
Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) on April 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $21.58, soaring 2.55% from the previous trading...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) performance over the last week is recorded -4.52%

Shaun Noe -
April 10, 2023, Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) trading session started at the price of $6.95, that was -5.06% drop from the session before....
Read more

$5.47M in average volume shows that Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is heading in the right direction

Sana Meer -
On April 10, 2023, Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) opened at $4.05, lower -0.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.