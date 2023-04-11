3.78% volatility in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) last month: This is a red flag warning

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) on April 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $60.72, soaring 1.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.46 and dropped to $60.55 before settling in for the closing price of $61.28. Within the past 52 weeks, RCL’s price has moved between $31.09 and $87.68.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 0.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 59.50%. With a float of $219.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.19 million.

In an organization with 102500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.25, operating margin of -10.52, and the pretax margin is -24.39.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Travel Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 446,149. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $74.36, taking the stock ownership to the 29,265 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s Director sold 13,600 for $58.19, making the entire transaction worth $791,421. This insider now owns 21,064,632 shares in total.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.34) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -24.39 while generating a return on equity of -54.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.71 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.38.

During the past 100 days, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (RCL) raw stochastic average was set at 50.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.64. However, in the short run, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $63.02. Second resistance stands at $63.70. The third major resistance level sits at $64.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $59.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.11 billion based on 255,351K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,841 M and income totals -2,156 M. The company made 2,604 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -500,210 K in sales during its previous quarter.