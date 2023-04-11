Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

$3.78M in average volume shows that Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is heading in the right direction

Analyst Insights

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) on Monday soared 2.15% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $20.51. Within the past 52 weeks, LNC’s price has moved between $19.74 and $69.91.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 5.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -231.30%. With a float of $153.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11316 employees.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Life industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lincoln National Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 46,185. In this transaction EVP, President LFD of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $30.79, taking the stock ownership to the 20,336 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s Director bought 3,000 for $37.41, making the entire transaction worth $112,230. This insider now owns 4,000 shares in total.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -231.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.50% during the next five years compared to -42.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -13.26, a number that is poised to hit 2.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)

Looking closely at Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC), its last 5-days average volume was 4.2 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, Lincoln National Corporation’s (LNC) raw stochastic average was set at 6.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.10. However, in the short run, Lincoln National Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.22. Second resistance stands at $21.50. The third major resistance level sits at $22.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.92. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.64.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.64 billion based on 169,221K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 18,784 M and income totals -2,227 M. The company made 4,195 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 5,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

