33.33% percent quarterly performance for Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on April 10, 2023, with Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) stock priced at $1.68, up 6.98% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.875 and dropped to $1.68 before settling in for the closing price of $1.72. LLAP’s price has ranged from $1.29 to $8.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 21.80%. With a float of $75.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.28 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 330 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -18.31, operating margin of -137.02, and the pretax margin is -173.84.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Terran Orbital Corporation is 14.00%, while institutional ownership is 41.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 1,894,144. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 627,200 shares at a rate of $3.02, taking the stock ownership to the 779,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 172,800 for $3.02, making the entire transaction worth $521,856. This insider now owns 628,709 shares in total.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -174.01 while generating a return on equity of -145.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Terran Orbital Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.14 million, its volume of 2.46 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Terran Orbital Corporation’s (LLAP) raw stochastic average was set at 25.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 122.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9916, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7776. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9167 in the near term. At $1.9933, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1117. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7217, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6033. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5267.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 254.71 million, the company has a total of 144,273K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 94,240 K while annual income is -163,980 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 31,920 K while its latest quarter income was -32,980 K.