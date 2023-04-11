360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.80%

On April 10, 2023, 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) opened at $18.85, higher 0.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.10 and dropped to $18.67 before settling in for the closing price of $18.95. Price fluctuations for QFIN have ranged from $9.47 to $25.49 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 83.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -30.50% at the time writing. With a float of $153.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.82 million.

In an organization with 2129 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of 360 DigiTech Inc. is 5.55%, while institutional ownership is 58.70%.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.95) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.64, a number that is poised to hit 1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.53 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, 360 DigiTech Inc.’s (QFIN) raw stochastic average was set at 48.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.83. However, in the short run, 360 DigiTech Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.21. Second resistance stands at $19.37. The third major resistance level sits at $19.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.51. The third support level lies at $18.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Key Stats

There are currently 155,243K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,400 M according to its annual income of 583,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 566,400 K and its income totaled 126,430 K.