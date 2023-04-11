Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

4.09% volatility in InMode Ltd. (INMD) last month: This is a red flag warning

Markets

On Monday, InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) trading session started with 4.45% jump from the session before, before settling in for the closing price of $33.04. A 52-week range for INMD has been $20.60 – $41.84.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 53.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -1.40%. With a float of $69.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.45 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 480 employees.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward InMode Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of InMode Ltd. is 14.30%, while institutional ownership is 58.90%.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.50% during the next five years compared to 70.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what InMode Ltd. (INMD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of InMode Ltd. (INMD)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.41 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, InMode Ltd.’s (INMD) raw stochastic average was set at 42.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.31 in the near term. At $36.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $37.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.90. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.11.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) Key Stats

There are 83,071K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.83 billion. As of now, sales total 454,270 K while income totals 161,520 K. Its latest quarter income was 133,570 K while its last quarter net income were 37,710 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is expecting 5.19% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on Monday, with ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) stock price up 0.07% from the previous day of trading,...
Read more

CarMax Inc. (KMX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 2.46%

Sana Meer -
CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) kicked off on Monday, up 2.38% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $64.33....
Read more

CPE (Callon Petroleum Company) climbed 3.00 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Steve Mayer -
Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) on Monday soared 3.00% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $35.38. Within...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.