4.13% volatility in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) last month: This is a red flag warning

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) on April 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.00, plunging -1.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.035 and dropped to $10.4818 before settling in for the closing price of $11.07. Within the past 52 weeks, KREF’s price has moved between $10.10 and $21.13.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 34.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -89.70%. With a float of $58.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.13 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.43, operating margin of +61.65, and the pretax margin is +8.63.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is 1.21%, while institutional ownership is 80.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 82,917,500. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 4,250,000 shares at a rate of $19.51, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 4,250,000 for $19.51, making the entire transaction worth $82,917,500. This insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in total.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.49) by -$0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +8.40 while generating a return on equity of 2.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -89.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.30% during the next five years compared to -29.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) Trading Performance Indicators

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) saw its 5-day average volume 0.63 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s (KREF) raw stochastic average was set at 10.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.10 in the near term. At $11.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.24. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.00.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 749.67 million based on 69,095K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 205,070 K and income totals 38,100 K. The company made 56,730 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 20,330 K in sales during its previous quarter.