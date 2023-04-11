4.26% volatility in Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) last month: This is a red flag warning

Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) kicked off on April 10, 2023, at the price of $5.89, up 5.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.35 and dropped to $5.88 before settling in for the closing price of $5.89. Over the past 52 weeks, VRA has traded in a range of $2.84-$7.10.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 1.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -466.10%. With a float of $22.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.85 million.

In an organization with 2180 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.13, operating margin of -4.94, and the pretax margin is -19.01.

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of Vera Bradley Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 54.10%.

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -11.95 while generating a return on equity of -20.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -466.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.30% during the next five years compared to -56.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vera Bradley Inc.’s (VRA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.25 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Vera Bradley Inc.’s (VRA) raw stochastic average was set at 95.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.46. However, in the short run, Vera Bradley Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.41. Second resistance stands at $6.62. The third major resistance level sits at $6.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.47.

Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 191.27 million has total of 30,690K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 499,960 K in contrast with the sum of -59,740 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 147,090 K and last quarter income was -28,160 K.