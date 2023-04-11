4.90% volatility in ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on April 10, 2023, with ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) stock priced at $3.33, down -2.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.34 and dropped to $3.24 before settling in for the closing price of $3.37. ADMA’s price has ranged from $1.43 to $3.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 46.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 35.10%. With a float of $176.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $202.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 617 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.42, operating margin of -25.69, and the pretax margin is -42.91.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ADMA Biologics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 42,851. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 14,983 shares at a rate of $2.86, taking the stock ownership to the 2,203,708 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s President and CEO bought 14,982 for $2.86, making the entire transaction worth $42,849. This insider now owns 1,143,426 shares in total.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -42.77 while generating a return on equity of -44.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) saw its 5-day average volume 2.07 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s (ADMA) raw stochastic average was set at 34.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.35 in the near term. At $3.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.15.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 689.57 million, the company has a total of 222,156K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 154,080 K while annual income is -65,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 49,980 K while its latest quarter income was -12,230 K.