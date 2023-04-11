5.72% volatility in Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) last month: This is a red flag warning

On April 10, 2023, Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) opened at $9.57, higher 1.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.835 and dropped to $9.53 before settling in for the closing price of $9.65. Price fluctuations for HOPE have ranged from $9.43 to $16.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 4.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.10% at the time writing. With a float of $113.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.48 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1549 employees.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hope Bancorp Inc. is 4.84%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 106,040. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $10.60, taking the stock ownership to the 27,887 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13, when Company’s Director sold 7,500 for $14.23, making the entire transaction worth $106,725. This insider now owns 17,601 shares in total.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.45) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +28.91 while generating a return on equity of 10.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 8.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.97 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Hope Bancorp Inc.’s (HOPE) raw stochastic average was set at 8.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.91 in the near term. At $10.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.29.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) Key Stats

There are currently 119,498K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 767,510 K according to its annual income of 218,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 236,350 K and its income totaled 51,700 K.