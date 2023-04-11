6.63% volatility in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) last month: This is a red flag warning

On April 10, 2023, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) opened at $2.89, higher 7.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.15 and dropped to $2.87 before settling in for the closing price of $2.89. Price fluctuations for EVLV have ranged from $1.75 to $3.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -687.40% at the time writing. With a float of $104.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.87 million.

In an organization with 223 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.13, operating margin of -183.71, and the pretax margin is -156.55.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is 16.40%, while institutional ownership is 51.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 25,040. In this transaction Director of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $3.13, taking the stock ownership to the 246,919 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s President & CEO sold 43,942 for $2.92, making the entire transaction worth $128,311. This insider now owns 734,623 shares in total.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -156.55 while generating a return on equity of -33.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -687.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.39 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (EVLV) raw stochastic average was set at 57.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.81. However, in the short run, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.22. Second resistance stands at $3.33. The third major resistance level sits at $3.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.66.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Key Stats

There are currently 147,963K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 458.52 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 55,200 K according to its annual income of -86,410 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 20,880 K and its income totaled -27,550 K.