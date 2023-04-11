-7.64% percent quarterly performance for Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Monday, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) trading session started with 1.24% jump from the session before, before settling in for the closing price of $80.93. A 52-week range for EMN has been $69.91 – $113.34.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 2.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 1.60%. With a float of $118.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 14500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Eastman Chemical Company stocks. The insider ownership of Eastman Chemical Company is 0.69%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 165,091. In this transaction SVP, Regions & Chf SupChn Ofcr of this company sold 1,900 shares at a rate of $86.89, taking the stock ownership to the 2,877 shares.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.38% during the next five years compared to -2.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.29, a number that is poised to hit 2.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.04 million, its volume of 1.04 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.24.

During the past 100 days, Eastman Chemical Company’s (EMN) raw stochastic average was set at 32.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $84.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $85.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $82.46 in the near term. At $82.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $83.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $79.64.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) Key Stats

There are 119,138K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.88 billion. As of now, sales total 10,580 M while income totals 793,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,373 M while its last quarter net income were 1,000 K.