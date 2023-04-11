Search
$8.60M in average volume shows that Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is heading in the right direction

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) on April 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.70, soaring 1.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.71 and dropped to $0.66 before settling in for the closing price of $0.68. Within the past 52 weeks, SKLZ’s price has moved between $0.45 and $2.93.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -119.10%. With a float of $281.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $416.10 million.

In an organization with 240 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Skillz Inc. is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 05, was worth 836,250. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 1,500,000 shares at a rate of $0.56, taking the stock ownership to the 8,956,647 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 28, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 10,620 for $1.06, making the entire transaction worth $11,310. This insider now owns 29,290 shares in total.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -119.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 10.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.93 million. That was better than the volume of 8.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Skillz Inc.’s (SKLZ) raw stochastic average was set at 30.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 98.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6538, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0027. However, in the short run, Skillz Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7133. Second resistance stands at $0.7367. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6367. The third support level lies at $0.6133 if the price breaches the second support level.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 235.72 million based on 420,303K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 269,710 K and income totals -438,880 K. The company made 46,870 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -143,480 K in sales during its previous quarter.

