Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

-8.88% percent quarterly performance for Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) is not indicative of the underlying story

Analyst Insights

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) kicked off on April 10, 2023, at the price of $78.38, down -0.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.63 and dropped to $77.51 before settling in for the closing price of $78.92. Over the past 52 weeks, AKAM has traded in a range of $70.65-$123.25.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 7.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -17.00%. With a float of $154.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.03, operating margin of +19.88, and the pretax margin is +18.19.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Akamai Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10, was worth 25,016. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 319 shares at a rate of $78.42, taking the stock ownership to the 79,186 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 06, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 324 for $77.38, making the entire transaction worth $25,071. This insider now owns 78,867 shares in total.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.22) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +14.48 while generating a return on equity of 11.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 17.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Akamai Technologies Inc.’s (AKAM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.27, a number that is poised to hit 1.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM)

Looking closely at Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.27 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.48.

During the past 100 days, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s (AKAM) raw stochastic average was set at 29.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $86.39. However, in the short run, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $78.74. Second resistance stands at $79.24. The third major resistance level sits at $79.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $76.50.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.99 billion has total of 156,286K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,617 M in contrast with the sum of 523,670 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 927,780 K and last quarter income was 176,820 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) to new highs

Steve Mayer -
On April 10, 2023, Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) opened at $109.48, lower -0.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on April 10, 2023, with Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) stock priced at $35.79, up 1.51% from the previous...
Read more

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is 10.10% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Sana Meer -
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) on April 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $368.18, plunging -0.35% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.