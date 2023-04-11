$886.55K in average volume shows that Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) is heading in the right direction

On April 10, 2023, Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) opened at $16.46, lower -0.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.5605 and dropped to $16.32 before settling in for the closing price of $16.54. Price fluctuations for BNL have ranged from $14.98 to $22.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 17.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.60% at the time writing. With a float of $161.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.32 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 73 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.44, operating margin of +33.71, and the pretax margin is +7.38.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 103,800. In this transaction President & COO of this company bought 6,200 shares at a rate of $16.74, taking the stock ownership to the 157,297 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,982 for $16.72, making the entire transaction worth $100,019. This insider now owns 152,256 shares in total.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.16) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +8.77 while generating a return on equity of 1.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 72.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL)

Looking closely at Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.82 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s (BNL) raw stochastic average was set at 25.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.20. However, in the short run, Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.62. Second resistance stands at $16.71. The third major resistance level sits at $16.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.23. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.14.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) Key Stats

There are currently 186,296K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 407,510 K according to its annual income of 122,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 112,140 K and its income totaled 34,730 K.