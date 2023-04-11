9.34% volatility in Canoo Inc. (GOEV) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on April 10, 2023, with Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) stock priced at $0.5373, up 2.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.54 and dropped to $0.5027 before settling in for the closing price of $0.52. GOEV’s price has ranged from $0.52 to $5.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -18.80%. With a float of $277.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $474.14 million.

In an organization with 812 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Canoo Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 29.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 2,197. In this transaction GENERAL COUNSEL, CORP SECY of this company sold 3,380 shares at a rate of $0.65, taking the stock ownership to the 287,531 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s SVP and CAO sold 3,250 for $0.65, making the entire transaction worth $2,112. This insider now owns 288,965 shares in total.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.43 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -168.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Canoo Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canoo Inc. (GOEV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 14.55 million. That was inferior than the volume of 21.01 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Canoo Inc.’s (GOEV) raw stochastic average was set at 2.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7793, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7964. However, in the short run, Canoo Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5461. Second resistance stands at $0.5617. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5834. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5088, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4871. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4715.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 265.56 million, the company has a total of 428,619K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -487,690 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -80,230 K.