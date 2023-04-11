92.86% percent quarterly performance for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is not indicative of the underlying story

April 10, 2023, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) trading session started at the price of $3.16, that was 8.67% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.53 and dropped to $3.0993 before settling in for the closing price of $3.23. A 52-week range for HIVE has been $1.36 – $9.73.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 185.00%. With a float of $83.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.15 million.

The firm has a total of 18 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.48, operating margin of +37.04, and the pretax margin is +39.14.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 16.18%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.24) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +37.99 while generating a return on equity of 30.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 185.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd., HIVE], we can find that recorded value of 0.84 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s (HIVE) raw stochastic average was set at 73.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.81. The third major resistance level sits at $4.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.80.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Key Stats

There are 83,912K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 386.63 million. As of now, sales total 211,180 K while income totals 79,620 K. Its latest quarter income was 14,320 K while its last quarter net income were -90,010 K.