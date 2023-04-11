Search
Shaun Noe
A look at Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s (ATAI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Company News

A new trading day began on Monday, with Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) stock price down -5.06% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.78. ATAI’s price has ranged from $1.14 to $5.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 19.40%. With a float of $150.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.74 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 119 employees.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Atai Life Sciences N.V. is 9.27%, while institutional ownership is 35.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 1,600,443. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,214,297 shares at a rate of $1.32, taking the stock ownership to the 32,086,697 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s insider bought 70,000 for $1.48, making the entire transaction worth $103,558. This insider now owns 70,000 shares in total.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 14.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1324.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)

Looking closely at Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.38 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s (ATAI) raw stochastic average was set at 21.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 99.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5993, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9503. However, in the short run, Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7567. Second resistance stands at $1.8233. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5833. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5167.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 264.81 million, the company has a total of 166,010K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 230 K while annual income is -152,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 40 K while its latest quarter income was -45,010 K.

