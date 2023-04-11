A look at Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s (INVZ) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) kicked off on April 10, 2023, at the price of $3.00, up 1.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.10 and dropped to $2.925 before settling in for the closing price of $3.03. Over the past 52 weeks, INVZ has traded in a range of $2.89-$6.21.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.50%. With a float of $126.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.08 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 468 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -145.44, operating margin of -2212.89, and the pretax margin is -2100.02.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is 6.17%, while institutional ownership is 51.50%.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -2105.41 while generating a return on equity of -51.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s (INVZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 71.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.58 million, its volume of 1.42 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s (INVZ) raw stochastic average was set at 4.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.14 in the near term. At $3.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.80.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 428.15 million has total of 136,322K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,030 K in contrast with the sum of -126,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,580 K and last quarter income was -34,320 K.