A look at Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s (PYXS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) on April 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.06, plunging -0.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.22 and dropped to $3.65 before settling in for the closing price of $3.86. Within the past 52 weeks, PYXS’s price has moved between $1.10 and $6.92.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -55.00%. With a float of $27.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.80 million.

The firm has a total of 75 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Pyxis Oncology Inc. is 11.90%, while institutional ownership is 55.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 4,999,999. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,811,594 shares at a rate of $2.76, taking the stock ownership to the 5,952,263 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 21, when Company’s Former Director sold 1,745,761 for $3.05, making the entire transaction worth $5,324,571. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.81) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -57.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) Trading Performance Indicators

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.90 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Pyxis Oncology Inc., PYXS], we can find that recorded value of 4.52 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s (PYXS) raw stochastic average was set at 47.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 297.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 139.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.48. The third major resistance level sits at $4.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.02.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 135.37 million based on 36,981K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -120,720 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -36,101 K in sales during its previous quarter.