Sana Meer
Sana Meer

A look at Weibo Corporation’s (WB) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Analyst Insights

On April 10, 2023, Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) opened at $17.96, lower -2.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.96 and dropped to $17.51 before settling in for the closing price of $18.17. Price fluctuations for WB have ranged from $10.02 to $26.20 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 9.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -80.50% at the time writing. With a float of $139.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $234.04 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6147 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.19, operating margin of +26.72, and the pretax margin is +6.98.

Weibo Corporation (WB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Weibo Corporation is 6.06%, while institutional ownership is 39.50%.

Weibo Corporation (WB) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +4.66 while generating a return on equity of 2.48.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.85% during the next five years compared to -25.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Weibo Corporation (WB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Weibo Corporation (WB)

Looking closely at Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.16 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Weibo Corporation’s (WB) raw stochastic average was set at 37.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.43. However, in the short run, Weibo Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.96. Second resistance stands at $18.19. The third major resistance level sits at $18.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.06.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) Key Stats

There are currently 236,553K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.56 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,836 M according to its annual income of 85,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 448,000 K and its income totaled 141,920 K.

