A major move is in the offing as ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) market cap hits 2.88 billion

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) on Monday plunged -3.00% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $18.35. Within the past 52 weeks, ACAD’s price has moved between $12.24 and $28.06.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 32.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -27.70%. With a float of $161.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.99 million.

The firm has a total of 511 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 06, was worth 155,849. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 8,582 shares at a rate of $18.16, taking the stock ownership to the 100,478 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 06, when Company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer sold 1,916 for $18.16, making the entire transaction worth $34,795. This insider now owns 7,477 shares in total.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.19) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 5.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Trading Performance Indicators

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., ACAD], we can find that recorded value of 1.22 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACAD) raw stochastic average was set at 45.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.35. The third major resistance level sits at $18.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.16.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.88 billion based on 162,230K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 517,240 K and income totals -215,980 K. The company made 136,490 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -41,730 K in sales during its previous quarter.