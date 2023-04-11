A major move is in the offing as Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) market cap hits 254.65 million

A new trading day began on April 10, 2023, with Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) stock priced at $1.70, up 5.88% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.81 and dropped to $1.68 before settling in for the closing price of $1.70. GCI’s price has ranged from $1.25 to $4.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 17.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 43.10%. With a float of $134.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.04 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 14200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.08, operating margin of +2.07, and the pretax margin is -2.61.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Publishing Industry. The insider ownership of Gannett Co. Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 69.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 225,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $2.25, taking the stock ownership to the 753,244 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 500,000 for $2.44, making the entire transaction worth $1,220,000. This insider now owns 1,836,335 shares in total.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.17 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2.65 while generating a return on equity of -18.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gannett Co. Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.0 million, its volume of 0.81 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Gannett Co. Inc.’s (GCI) raw stochastic average was set at 11.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3208, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2411. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8467 in the near term. At $1.8933, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6333. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5867.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 254.65 million, the company has a total of 145,769K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,945 M while annual income is -78,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 730,660 K while its latest quarter income was 32,770 K.