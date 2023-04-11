A major move is in the offing as Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) market cap hits 1.51 billion

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) kicked off on Monday, before settling in for the closing price of $7.87. Over the past 52 weeks, HLMN has traded in a range of $6.59-$12.45.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 70.30%. With a float of $192.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.48 million.

The firm has a total of 3773 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Tools & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of Hillman Solutions Corp. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 92.53%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 230,000,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 28,750,000 shares at a rate of $8.00, taking the stock ownership to the 975,677 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s COB, President and CEO bought 129,000 for $7.71, making the entire transaction worth $993,945. This insider now owns 402,628 shares in total.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hillman Solutions Corp.’s (HLMN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hillman Solutions Corp., HLMN], we can find that recorded value of 0.94 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Hillman Solutions Corp.’s (HLMN) raw stochastic average was set at 34.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.07. The third major resistance level sits at $8.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.57.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.51 billion has total of 194,548K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,486 M in contrast with the sum of -16,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 350,660 K and last quarter income was -13,900 K.