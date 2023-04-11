A major move is in the offing as Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) market cap hits 72.91 million

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) kicked off on April 10, 2023, at the price of $0.097, down -2.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.0975 and dropped to $0.093 before settling in for the closing price of $0.10. Over the past 52 weeks, IDEX has traded in a range of $0.09-$1.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -6.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 11.10%. With a float of $533.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $561.63 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 565 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -8.45, operating margin of -159.31, and the pretax margin is -272.26.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Ideanomics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 21, was worth 100,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 400,000 shares at a rate of $0.25, taking the stock ownership to the 1,889,125 shares.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -258.27 while generating a return on equity of -102.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ideanomics Inc.’s (IDEX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Looking closely at Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX), its last 5-days average volume was 13.21 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 15.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Ideanomics Inc.’s (IDEX) raw stochastic average was set at 3.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1364, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3387. However, in the short run, Ideanomics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.0983. Second resistance stands at $0.1002. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1028. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0938, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0912. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0893.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 72.91 million has total of 787,022K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 100,940 K in contrast with the sum of -260,690 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 17,070 K and last quarter income was -157,000 K.