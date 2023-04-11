A major move is in the offing as Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) market cap hits 2.20 billion

April 10, 2023, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) trading session started at the price of $25.28, that was 3.62% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.50 and dropped to $25.275 before settling in for the closing price of $25.42. A 52-week range for SIX has been $16.83 – $43.98.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -14.20%. With a float of $81.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.18 million.

The firm has a total of 1450 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.86, operating margin of +27.92, and the pretax margin is +14.76.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 112,349. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company bought 5,250 shares at a rate of $21.40, taking the stock ownership to the 59,675 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 2,250 for $21.94, making the entire transaction worth $49,356. This insider now owns 54,425 shares in total.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.6) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +8.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.07% during the next five years compared to -9.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, SIX], we can find that recorded value of 1.4 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s (SIX) raw stochastic average was set at 54.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.26. The third major resistance level sits at $28.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.35.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Key Stats

There are 83,279K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.20 billion. As of now, sales total 1,358 M while income totals 108,930 K. Its latest quarter income was 279,880 K while its last quarter net income were 13,370 K.