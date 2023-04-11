Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

A major move is in the offing as The Macerich Company (MAC) market cap hits 2.21 billion

Company News

On Monday, The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) trading session started with 0.50% jump from the session before, before settling in for the closing price of $10.10. A 52-week range for MAC has been $7.38 – $14.71.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -2.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -559.70%. With a float of $206.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $215.18 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 650 employees.

The Macerich Company (MAC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Macerich Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Macerich Company is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 83.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 25,302. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $12.65, taking the stock ownership to the 7,458 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s EVP, Business Development bought 10,000 for $7.58, making the entire transaction worth $75,750. This insider now owns 46,924 shares in total.

The Macerich Company (MAC) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -559.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.21% during the next five years compared to -18.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Macerich Company (MAC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Macerich Company (MAC)

Looking closely at The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.37 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, The Macerich Company’s (MAC) raw stochastic average was set at 24.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.87. However, in the short run, The Macerich Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.35. Second resistance stands at $10.55. The third major resistance level sits at $10.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.56.

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) Key Stats

There are 215,027K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.21 billion. As of now, sales total 859,160 K while income totals -66,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 228,230 K while its last quarter net income were 1,690 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Recent developments with Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.69 cents.

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on Monday, with Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) stock price up 1.71% from the previous day of trading,...
Read more

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) posted a 2.44% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Shaun Noe -
Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) kicked off on Monday, down -0.23% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of...
Read more

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 15,330 K

Steve Mayer -
Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) on Monday soared 0.29% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $20.48. Within...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.